What is Giving Tuesday and how can you get involved?

Giving Tuesday is a global day of action designed to kick-start the giving season with small acts.

It falls after the US holiday of Thanksgiving and the follow-up days, when people tend to hit the shops or buy online, known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1. It’s been going for six years

Giving Tuesday first started in 2012 and is designed to “celebrate and encourage giving”. It was started in New York City at the Belfer Centre for Innovation and Social Impact at the 92nd Street Y (YMCA) in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. It’s now officially run in 70 countries. In the UK, CAF – the Charities Aid Foundation – runs the day.

2. In 2016, around 4,500,000 people in Britain took part

Giving doesn't just mean giving money. Do something good this #givingtuesday. Watch the full video ?️ – https://t.co/KNw2vGHqje pic.twitter.com/7nrdMVMP6v — #givingtuesday UK (@givingtuesdayuk) November 16, 2017

The day is about doing little acts to help other people, from making donations to giving a helping hand.

More than 1,600 organisations are signed up to take part. The crowdfunding website Crowdfunder is an official partner of the day.

A spokesman said: “The core message that even the smallest acts of giving can have the biggest impact truly resonates with us at Crowdfunder, as we are lucky enough to witness how every single pledge, no matter how big or small, has the potential to transform a crowdfunding project and contribute to making positive change happen.”

3. Big names are matching giving

Support a charity On Nov. 28, help your favourite charities do more great things. Facebook will match up to £200K total in donations, up to £400 per fundraiser and £10K per charity. Posted by Facebook on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

4. There’s variety in what’s happening

Doing good stuff is fun. Get involved in #givingtuesday and do good stuff. pic.twitter.com/VKM9Pl8Wkq — #givingtuesday UK (@givingtuesdayuk) November 18, 2017

Lottery winners, with a combined wealth of £25 million, will roll up their sleeves to turn a wood cabin into a super-sized gingerbread playhouse at Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough.

The BT Tower in London will carry a #GivingTuesday message to draw attention to the special date and singer Sophie Beem is releasing her single Glow to support children through World Vision.

This #GivingTuesday excited to share that I’m releasing my song #Glow to raise money and support kids across the world through #WorldVision! pic.twitter.com/KMDQsLnc8f — Sophie Beem (@Sophie_Beem) November 22, 2017

Getting On Board, which helps people to become charity trustees, wants to find a further 500 potential trustees.

There’s countless events and charities looking for support.

5. It’s super easy to get involved

My first #BlackFriday in Europe and, believe me, it is a "thing!" – so many marketers have turned it into something big. Well…we can do the same with #GivingTuesday – causes & people need time & resources & support. Let's do it! pic.twitter.com/J4PSy6XPql — Aaron Sherinian (@ASherinian) November 24, 2017

The beauty of Giving Tuesday is that how anyone gets involved is up to them.

“On the day you can choose to support any charity you want in any way you want,” said Giving Tuesday UK.

“You choose how you want to support them. Whether you bake good stuff, make good stuff, donate good stuff, tweet good stuff or even say good stuff: how you support your favourite cause is totally up to you.”