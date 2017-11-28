Labour MP Fiona Onasanya admits quoting rapper Big Shaq in the House of Commons

A Labour MP who appeared to quote rapper Big Shaq in a speech in the Commons has appeared to acknowledge that was indeed her intention.

Fiona Onasanya appeared to quote lyrics from Mans Not Hot, a top 10 hit by the parody MC created by British comedian Michael Dapaah, as she discussed education funding during the Budget debate.

You know things are serious when @FionaOnasanyaMP quotes lyrics from #MansNotHot in the #Budget2017 debate — Bosco (@Boscokimani) November 28, 2017

The song features the line: “Two plus two is four, minus one that’s three, quick maths.”

During the Budget debate, Onasanya said: “Beyond a small announcement on mathematics, there was no extra money for the education system.

“It is not as simple as two plus two is four, minus three is one, quick maths.

“This means real terms cuts and a potential continuation of the current recruitment and retention crisis when we look at our education system.”

From the sound of things, the Peterborough MP knew exactly what she was doing too.

Onasanya’s reference didn’t go unnoticed from some watching though.

Labour MP @FionaOnasanyaMP just referenced Big Shaq 'Manz not Hot' in the House of Commons #TheEnd #QuickMaths — Harry Methley (@harrymethley) November 28, 2017

And indeed, one thought it was at least better than Chancellor Philip Hammond’s joke-filled Budget speech in the Commons last week.