Here’s how the public reacted to the news Viagra will become an over-the-counter drug
Some have made jokes, but others think there should be changes for women next.
The UK has become the first country in the world to allow Viagra to be sold over the counter.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that it is reclassifying Viagra Connect tablets, so that men over the age of 18 seeking the drug no longer need a prescription from their GP.
It is hoped the decision on the drug will mean men who may not have previously sought help will be more likely to do so.
Well, for some, they hope it is the first step in allowing another drug to become over-the-counter (OTC) – the morning after pill.
This reaction was one shared by many, with some news outlets also writing on the topic.
The Independent reported that barring those in Scotland, women in the UK can’t even take abortion pills which they have been prescribed at home – instead needing to take them in front of someone at a clinic.
From the other side of the reaction spectrum however, there were many who saw Viagra trending on Twitter and decided it was a golden opportunity for some jokes.
Some, who apparently write jokes as part of their job, even used it to promote their one man show.
Manufacturer Pfizer said it is currently working on plans for the launch of Viagra Connect in the UK in the spring of 2018.
