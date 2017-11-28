Here’s how the public reacted to the news Viagra will become an over-the-counter drug

The UK has become the first country in the world to allow Viagra to be sold over the counter.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that it is reclassifying Viagra Connect tablets, so that men over the age of 18 seeking the drug no longer need a prescription from their GP.

It is hoped the decision on the drug will mean men who may not have previously sought help will be more likely to do so.

Well, for some, they hope it is the first step in allowing another drug to become over-the-counter (OTC) – the morning after pill.

I'm all in favour of Viagra on sale in pharmacies; evidence shows it's safe. Next step OTC morning after pills!; evidence shows it's safe! https://t.co/czdgExLsDu — Ann Furedi (@AnnFuredi) November 28, 2017

This reaction was one shared by many, with some news outlets also writing on the topic.

The Independent reported that barring those in Scotland, women in the UK can’t even take abortion pills which they have been prescribed at home – instead needing to take them in front of someone at a clinic.

From the other side of the reaction spectrum however, there were many who saw Viagra trending on Twitter and decided it was a golden opportunity for some jokes.

So the government has licensed Viagra to be sold OTC.I knew Tory leadership would bring about hard times, I just didn't realise how literal they meant it. #fb — Soen (@soen) November 28, 2017

Viagra is trending in the UK. Impressive, considering the stiff competition. — Simon Horrocks (@sihorrock) November 28, 2017

Viagra is trending. Something must be up. — James Brown (@Horrorhiker) November 28, 2017

Some, who apparently write jokes as part of their job, even used it to promote their one man show.

They can now sell viagra over the counter…Mind you if you can get it over the counter, you don't need viagra. pic.twitter.com/cJlJYAB6Xs — Lee Hurst (@2010LeeHurst) November 28, 2017

Manufacturer Pfizer said it is currently working on plans for the launch of Viagra Connect in the UK in the spring of 2018.