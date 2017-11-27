With ‘no plans’ for a bank holiday to mark the royal wedding, some of the public aren’t happy

Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle has captured the attention of the global public, but in the UK there’s one aspect which got some people particularly excited – the potential chance of a bank holiday.

In fact, people were pretty forceful in their views on it.

Give us the bank holiday or else — Owen Jones? (@OwenJones84) November 27, 2017

Unfortunately for the day-off addicted public, Downing Street said there are “no plans” for an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion.

There were holidays announced for the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and for the Prince of Wales’s marriage to Diana Spencer in 1981.

Theresa May’s official spokesman said “there isn’t a precedent in this area”, pointing out there was no bank holiday to mark the weddings of Prince Andrew in 1986 or Prince Edward in 1999.

However, a bank holiday was held for the wedding of Princess Anne in 1973, suggesting that the move has not always been restricted only to those who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.

Whatever their reasoning, some people are not best pleased.

That’s the final straw — ??????????????? (@Micah_Rose) November 27, 2017

The people of Britain descending on Downing Street over the news that there's no Bank Holiday for the #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/q17cWLNEFd — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 27, 2017

Even people who aren’t from the UK were outraged.

GIVE THE BRITS THEIR BANK HOLIDAY https://t.co/J2jOzrOg7c — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) November 27, 2017

In fact, some even suggested the only option was to forge a bank holiday of their own.

imo everyone should just sack off work and pretend we all thought it was a bank holiday https://t.co/JLoLgg45F4 — hayls. (@isamyelyah) November 27, 2017

It doesn’t matter if they *think* we’re not having a bank holiday; WE ARE HAVING A BANK HOLIDAY — Abe. (@abeislegend) November 27, 2017

Well, at least they can rely on TV personality Richard Osman.

I solemnly promise that if I get married you can all have a bank holiday. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 27, 2017

Cheers Richard. Very considerate.