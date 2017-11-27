Advertising
With ‘no plans’ for a bank holiday to mark the royal wedding, some of the public aren’t happy
Some are even planning on taking matters into their own hands.
Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle has captured the attention of the global public, but in the UK there’s one aspect which got some people particularly excited – the potential chance of a bank holiday.
In fact, people were pretty forceful in their views on it.
Unfortunately for the day-off addicted public, Downing Street said there are “no plans” for an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion.
There were holidays announced for the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and for the Prince of Wales’s marriage to Diana Spencer in 1981.
Theresa May’s official spokesman said “there isn’t a precedent in this area”, pointing out there was no bank holiday to mark the weddings of Prince Andrew in 1986 or Prince Edward in 1999.
However, a bank holiday was held for the wedding of Princess Anne in 1973, suggesting that the move has not always been restricted only to those who are in the direct line of succession to the throne.
Whatever their reasoning, some people are not best pleased.
Even people who aren’t from the UK were outraged.
In fact, some even suggested the only option was to forge a bank holiday of their own.
Well, at least they can rely on TV personality Richard Osman.
Cheers Richard. Very considerate.
