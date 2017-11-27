This royal wedding conspiracy theory is making serious waves online

A conspiracy theory about Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle has captured the imagination more than perhaps any of the reaction since the royal wedding was announced.

The wedding is due to take place in spring 2018, but Twitter user Greg Pollowitz suggested the marriage could have a political, even imperial, motive.

Prince Harry's kids will be Americans. What if one grows up to be president and is in line for the throne at the same time? Brits are playing long-ball here, but it's a smart move. They want America back and this is how they'll do it. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 27, 2017

Of course – Harry’s wedding to the American is all a cunning ruse so Britain can retake the United States. Now all they need is for one of their kids to become president – it can’t be that hard, can it?

Many agreed with Greg’s tongue-in-cheek logic, sharing the tweet tens of thousands of times.

TIME TO RECLAIM THE COLONIES pic.twitter.com/s471i2d05f — Fried Livers (@FriedLivers) November 27, 2017

Some in the US seemed a little concerned.

Advertising

But other Americans appeared to be fans of the idea.

As a critic of the current administration and an avid tea drinker and BBC watcher, I'm not opposed to this. https://t.co/kDw0BEjTNT — Alex Palombo (@AlexPalombo) November 27, 2017

Although, not all Brits were keen.

We really, really don't want it back. Trust us. — Rachel Cunliffe (@RMCunliffe) November 27, 2017

Advertising

While some just thought the remarkable tale would just make a perfect Hollywood movie.

I'd def watch this movie. https://t.co/qsW4K11MSP — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) November 27, 2017

Difficult to argue with that.