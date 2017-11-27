Advertising
This royal wedding conspiracy theory is making serious waves online
What if it’s all a cunning plan?
A conspiracy theory about Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle has captured the imagination more than perhaps any of the reaction since the royal wedding was announced.
The wedding is due to take place in spring 2018, but Twitter user Greg Pollowitz suggested the marriage could have a political, even imperial, motive.
Of course – Harry’s wedding to the American is all a cunning ruse so Britain can retake the United States. Now all they need is for one of their kids to become president – it can’t be that hard, can it?
Many agreed with Greg’s tongue-in-cheek logic, sharing the tweet tens of thousands of times.
Some in the US seemed a little concerned.
But other Americans appeared to be fans of the idea.
Although, not all Brits were keen.
While some just thought the remarkable tale would just make a perfect Hollywood movie.
Difficult to argue with that.
