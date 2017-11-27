Royal wedding: The hottest ticket could well be Prince Harry’s stag do

As the engagement of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle was announced, the public voiced their wishes for the big day via Twitter.

Among the heartfelt messages of congratulations, jokes about a nation buying new hats and a possible day off, another thought was coming to the fore.

Prince Harry’s stag do.

Imagine a Prince Harry stag do… pic.twitter.com/q1Dg0oLlpH — Calum Hider (@CalumHider) November 27, 2017

And it seemed people were unanimous in wanting a ring-side seat to the events.

Don’t care about Prince Harry getting married – but I reckon his stag do should be televised nationally. — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) November 27, 2017

Forget the street parties, we should have a national Stag Do!!?? #PrinceHarry — James Dundon (@dundonradio) November 27, 2017

Yes Prince Harry!!! We all want to have a live feed of the stag do!!! What theme are we going for!!? #RoyalEngagement #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/W3AznAvQFL — MightyBantam81 (@CraigAndrew3) November 27, 2017

The wedding is scheduled for Spring 2018 but it seems that for these wellwishers, the hottest ticket in town is not one to the royal nuptials.

Everyone is talking about the coming #RoyalWedding but as we've been talking about in the office, it's Prince Harry's epic stag do we're looking forward to — James Shaddock (@jpshaddock) November 27, 2017

Nope. It’s an invitation for the stag, traditionally the evening before the Big Day, which is gaining attention. An evening that will be – wait for it…

You know that Prince Harry's stag do is going to be legendary — UsernameTimmy (@usernametimmy) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry stag do will be the best stag do on the planet ever ?#princeharry — ✖️Virtual Shelton✖️ (@VirtualShelton) November 27, 2017

The nation did get a day off for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011 so there could be a bonus bank holiday in 2018 – it will be up to the Government to decide whether to give Britons the day off.

But again, some people want the day off to coincide with the pre-wedding antics rather than the wedding.

Reckon there should be a national holiday to have a nationwide stag do for prince harry #PrinceHarrystag — Marc Keinch (@MarcKeinch) November 27, 2017

Forget the actual wedding, I want a day off to watch Prince Harry’s stag do!! ? — Courtnee (@courtneexx) November 27, 2017

And they think it might get a bit Don’t Tell The Bride if Harry is left to his own devices.

My body is 100% ready for Prince Harry to do his wedding through don’t tell the bride. Dropping 10 grand on the stag and buying the dress on ASOS — Tweeter Andre (@steadyonfahy) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry was the best man at his brother’s wedding, so it looks like the Duke of Cambridge will probably return the honour – and then be in charge of organising any shindig.

As for where the royal will want to celebrate the end of his bachelorhood? Twitter jokingly suggested Magaluf and Benidorm for possible locations.