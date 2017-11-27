Advertising
Royal wedding: The hottest ticket could well be Prince Harry’s stag do
“It should be televised nationally,” wrote one excited fan on Twitter.
As the engagement of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle was announced, the public voiced their wishes for the big day via Twitter.
Among the heartfelt messages of congratulations, jokes about a nation buying new hats and a possible day off, another thought was coming to the fore.
Prince Harry’s stag do.
And it seemed people were unanimous in wanting a ring-side seat to the events.
The wedding is scheduled for Spring 2018 but it seems that for these wellwishers, the hottest ticket in town is not one to the royal nuptials.
Nope. It’s an invitation for the stag, traditionally the evening before the Big Day, which is gaining attention. An evening that will be – wait for it…
The nation did get a day off for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011 so there could be a bonus bank holiday in 2018 – it will be up to the Government to decide whether to give Britons the day off.
But again, some people want the day off to coincide with the pre-wedding antics rather than the wedding.
And they think it might get a bit Don’t Tell The Bride if Harry is left to his own devices.
Prince Harry was the best man at his brother’s wedding, so it looks like the Duke of Cambridge will probably return the honour – and then be in charge of organising any shindig.
As for where the royal will want to celebrate the end of his bachelorhood? Twitter jokingly suggested Magaluf and Benidorm for possible locations.
