Here’s how brands across the spectrum tried to cash in on the royal engagement

As the royal wedding news sends social media into a frenzy it’s clear people are excited – but none more so than brands trying to capitalise on it.

From venues and dresses to honeymoons and stag dos, it seems that brands with even the most fleeting of connections to royalty and weddings are hoping to align themselves with the royal couple.

Here’s a round-up of some of the more unusual offerings…

Airlines and travel sites really gave it a go.

When you hear there’s a party in London next Spring and flights start at €16.99…simply reMARKLEable! The #RoyalWedding is gonna be LITT! pic.twitter.com/upevGAlEan — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and @meghanmarkle on their engagement! If you're looking for a lovely springtime Scottish honeymoon, keep us in mind! ? — Flybe ✈ (@flybe) November 27, 2017

We're waiting for your Stag enquiry whenever you get a few minutes, Harry #PrinceHarry If you want our help in suggesting a few options, just send us your approximate budget and likely group size. We'll come back to you with a few choices. — StagForYou (@StagForYou) November 27, 2017

And jewellers did too.

Congratulations ???.We are happy to hear that Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are engaged ?.Share your engagement story with us ?#RoyalWedding #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/vZBqc7P3yR — H.Samuel (@hsamueljeweller) November 27, 2017

A few places optimistically plugged their venues.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement! ?? If they're looking for a venue we might know of a place ? #RoyalWedding https://t.co/gh1jnXYuv6 — Hornington Manor (@HorningtonManor) November 27, 2017

Congratulations ? to the Prince and Ms Markle. Just a reminder, Welford Road is a brilliant destination to celebrate the big day and can cater for groups of all sizes. Information on our Wedding Packages ? are available here ➡️ https://t.co/FVH9edXB85 https://t.co/Gu6q5kBd4u — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) November 27, 2017

Although some more optimistically than others it has to be said.

Congratulations to Prince Harry on his engagement to Meghan Markle ?? Wonder if they know they can get married at The Donkey Sanctuary? Worth a shot… https://t.co/wVREXh2CTJ pic.twitter.com/iJsbwWX034 — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) November 27, 2017

Aldi seemingly wasn’t trying to sell anything in particular.

Another Christmas love story! We’re so ‘pea-sed’ Prince Harry has found his Katie. ?❤️ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/tMCFf1NvSy — Aldi Stores UK ? (@AldiUK) November 27, 2017

While others very much knew just how much they could benefit.

*Eek* we love a Royal Wedding! ? Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement!Now up to 50% off in our Disney Princess Sale!❤️❤️?https://t.co/BreanltMv2 pic.twitter.com/Gc3XYtzBeQ — The Entertainer (@EntertainerToys) November 27, 2017

#Wedding cakes fit for a princess! Congratulations to HRH Harry and Megan on your #RoyalEngagament! pic.twitter.com/7lIlHCUTpC — Bea's of Bloomsbury (@beaslondon) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! We’ve got a stunning collection of wedding attire for inspiration ahead of the Royal Wedding.https://t.co/uG8psVxUEh pic.twitter.com/Bw2kemCOkc — V&A (@V_and_A) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. We hope the marriage is as long and happy as the Queen herself and Prince Philip. Maybe Harry should read our quote book "Prince Philip: A Life of Wisdom" to get a quick recap on his grandparents marriage. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ZBom5QfDii — Medina Publishing (@Medina_Books) November 27, 2017

Some top plugging there but, apologies Donkey Sanctuary, it’s probably safe to say that one was a bit of a long shot.