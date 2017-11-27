Menu

Advertising

Here’s how brands across the spectrum tried to cash in on the royal engagement

Viral news | Published:

Brands have been incredibly – and unsurprisingly – quick off the mark.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement.

As the royal wedding news sends social media into a frenzy it’s clear people are excited – but none more so than brands trying to capitalise on it.

From venues and dresses to honeymoons and stag dos, it seems that brands with even the most fleeting of connections to royalty and weddings are hoping to align themselves with the royal couple.

Here’s a round-up of some of the more unusual offerings…

Airlines and travel sites really gave it a go.

Advertising

And jewellers did too.

A few places optimistically plugged their venues.

Advertising

Although some more optimistically than others it has to be said.

Aldi seemingly wasn’t trying to sell anything in particular.

While others very much knew just how much they could benefit.

Some top plugging there but, apologies Donkey Sanctuary, it’s probably safe to say that one was a bit of a long shot.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News