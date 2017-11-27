16 of the funniest reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding news

The nation woke up today to the exciting news that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were engaged.

In a statement released by Clarence House, it was announced that Harry had proposed in London last month and the royal wedding is planned for Spring 2018.

While social media was buzzing with congratulatory messages for the happy couple, the news certainly led to some creative tweets…

1. This person who was genuinely upset that Harry is off the market.

Actually have a real sense of sadness that Prince Harry is engaged, why am I obsessed with the royal family — lydia (@justlydia23) November 27, 2017

2. This person who pointed out that eligible bachelorettes everywhere had quiet literally been “outbid”.

The eBay listing for Prince Harry has ended; highest bidder found. Congratulations, Meghan Markle. https://t.co/Z3AYQ5nNE9 — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) November 27, 2017

3. This pun.

Ooh, Markle & Spencer — Richard Overall (@OverallRichard) November 27, 2017

4. This die-hard Suits fan was too annoyed to join in the celebrations.

Still mad Prince Harry has ruined Suits but delighted for Meghan — Hannah? (@Hxnnahh_) November 27, 2017

5. The royal announcement meant more than family to this person.

PRINCE HARRY IS GETTING MARRIED I THINK I'M MORE EXCITED THAN WHEN MY OWN BROTHER ANNOUNCED HIS ENGAGEMENT — Melanie Tait ???? (@MelanieTait) November 27, 2017

6. The royal news brought out the lyrical genius in this person.

Young Meghan Markle ?Waiting for her Sparkle ?She spied a Prince called Harryand dreamed one day she’d marry Congratulations Harry & Meghan #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/QideY5lyb1 — A girl you know (@doyouknowagirl) November 27, 2017

7. This person could not have cared less.

So Prince Harry is finally marrying his girlfriend. Ok that affects my life not one bit can every app i have stop telling me about it please — Ely Of Yorkshire (@elyofyorkshire) November 27, 2017

8. For this guy the Disney fairytale was all too real – in his own head.

Much to my alarm, my brain cannot stop singing my own musical version of Aladdin where the lyrics to Prince Ali are replaced by “Prince Harry, fabulous heGonna get married…”Over and over. Send help — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 27, 2017

9. Even Larry the Cat chimed in on the excitement.

Congratulations to Megan and Harry. More importantly, when are you getting a cat? https://t.co/AqWJXN2fTU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 27, 2017

10. Speculations for the stag were already rife.

Prince Harry engaged? That's going to be one hell of a stag do. — Cheish (@TheCheish) November 27, 2017

11. Americans expressed their own hopes.

The news of Prince Harry's engagement to an American makes me so happy…and gives me hope that one day I too can be a princess ?? — Hayley (@Goodgirl1209) November 27, 2017

12. Brides-to-be were *understandably* very concerned.

Seriously. If Prince Harry and Megan Markle upstage my wedding, I'll be very upset ?? — Cemanthe (@cemanthe) November 27, 2017

13. This person who has already started thinking about the future royal babies.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. There’s going to be a Royal Wedding and beautiful mixed race babies to come pic.twitter.com/wFMmi4k9T5 — Stanners (@cheesecakebase) November 27, 2017

14. And of course, people were asking about Donald Trump seeing as Ms Markle is American.

Presumably the prime minister will be attending the royal wedding, but as President of Megan Markle's country will Donald Trump? — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) November 27, 2017

15. Staying on the political theme, this person was concerned about, er, Brexit?

When was it gov sorting out brexit? Next spring? When will we want answers? Next spring? When is royal wedding??? Oh so cynical. — ArtbyRedRaw (@RedRawArt) November 27, 2017

16. But as happy as we all are – some of us can’t help but wonder whether an extra Bank Holiday is on the cards.

Prince Harry’s getting married! Do we get a day off?? If not, not interested ? — Sarah ?⚔️ (@Trueblade16) November 27, 2017

Hearing 'royal wedding' and immediately thinking 'bank holiday' pic.twitter.com/LC0UByT0jo — Robyn Frost (@RobynHFrost) November 27, 2017

congrats to prince harry and Meghan but is anyone else hoping they'll let us all have a day off work — ? calli kitson ? (@callikitson) November 27, 2017