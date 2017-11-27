Advertising
16 of the funniest reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding news
“Do we get a day off?? If not, not interested”
The nation woke up today to the exciting news that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were engaged.
In a statement released by Clarence House, it was announced that Harry had proposed in London last month and the royal wedding is planned for Spring 2018.
While social media was buzzing with congratulatory messages for the happy couple, the news certainly led to some creative tweets…
1. This person who was genuinely upset that Harry is off the market.
2. This person who pointed out that eligible bachelorettes everywhere had quiet literally been “outbid”.
3. This pun.
4. This die-hard Suits fan was too annoyed to join in the celebrations.
5. The royal announcement meant more than family to this person.
6. The royal news brought out the lyrical genius in this person.
7. This person could not have cared less.
8. For this guy the Disney fairytale was all too real – in his own head.
9. Even Larry the Cat chimed in on the excitement.
10. Speculations for the stag were already rife.
11. Americans expressed their own hopes.
12. Brides-to-be were *understandably* very concerned.
13. This person who has already started thinking about the future royal babies.
14. And of course, people were asking about Donald Trump seeing as Ms Markle is American.
15. Staying on the political theme, this person was concerned about, er, Brexit?
16. But as happy as we all are – some of us can’t help but wonder whether an extra Bank Holiday is on the cards.
