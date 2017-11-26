Sadiq Khan has a new puppy and the internet can’t handle the cuteness

Sadiq Khan made a pretty important announcement on Sunday afternoon: he is now the proud owner of a puppy.

The little puppy, named Luna, was unveiled to the world in a Twitter post by her new owner, along with a picture showing London’s mayor cuddling his new pet.

Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family… …meet Luna Khan! pic.twitter.com/1Hp8g0J6Bh — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 26, 2017

Most Twitter users were besotted with the golden pooch…

Sweet doggo! Many years of happiness to you all. — DED (@DunPlayin) November 26, 2017

She is beautiful. Love her well. Few greater joys in life than the companionship of a dog. — Andrew Harries (@AndrewCHarries) November 26, 2017

The best decision you have EVER made ?????? — jessica de melo (@x17011995) November 26, 2017

… but others wanted to know if Khan had adopted a shelter puppy or bought from a breeder. As yet Khan has not revealed where Luna came from.

Purchasing a puppy at Christmas, really is this the example to set as our Mayor? Many senior dogs dumped in London rescue centres @themayhew to be replaced with a cute puppy at this time of year. You're entitled to do what you want for your family but please don't broadcast it. — Jane Buchanan (@dogandbaglady) November 26, 2017

Gosh lovely as this is would this not have been a great chance to take a dog from Battersea or any of the many rescue centres across our country and abroad. Hey it maybe a rescue but still…sorry. — ??Limehouse podcast?? (@limehousepod) November 26, 2017

Regardless of the naysayers, the tweet was one of his biggest in recent weeks, garnering over 300 retweets in the hour after it was posted.