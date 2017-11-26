Advertising
Sadiq Khan has a new puppy and the internet can’t handle the cuteness
She’s pretty adorable.
Sadiq Khan made a pretty important announcement on Sunday afternoon: he is now the proud owner of a puppy.
The little puppy, named Luna, was unveiled to the world in a Twitter post by her new owner, along with a picture showing London’s mayor cuddling his new pet.
Most Twitter users were besotted with the golden pooch…
… but others wanted to know if Khan had adopted a shelter puppy or bought from a breeder. As yet Khan has not revealed where Luna came from.
Regardless of the naysayers, the tweet was one of his biggest in recent weeks, garnering over 300 retweets in the hour after it was posted.
