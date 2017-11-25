Advertising
This MP learned the hard way not to leave his phone unlocked
Was this caused by a phone in the pocket, children or something else?
An MP has left Twitter users guessing by tweeting a nonsensical message filled with emojis.
Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, tweeted a picture of different coloured lines accompanied by some odd text on Saturday morning.
Whether it was his children, an accident in his pocket, or holds a cryptic meaning – some of his 22,000 Twitter followers very much enjoyed the emoji-filled message.
Whatever the reason, trying to work it out was a fun way to start the weekend.
