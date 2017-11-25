This MP learned the hard way not to leave his phone unlocked

An MP has left Twitter users guessing by tweeting a nonsensical message filled with emojis.

Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, tweeted a picture of different coloured lines accompanied by some odd text on Saturday morning.

(Johnny Mercer/Twitter)

Have your kids stolen your phone? — Miss T | #TeamTory (@Tory4Liberty) November 25, 2017

You speaking Welsh? — Euan Sheer (@pafceas) November 25, 2017

This happens to me all the time when my cat sits on my keyboard!! — Heidi Allen (@heidiallen75) November 25, 2017

Whether it was his children, an accident in his pocket, or holds a cryptic meaning – some of his 22,000 Twitter followers very much enjoyed the emoji-filled message.

At least someone has the guts to say it. https://t.co/Tyh0qKJNoX — Peter (@Capt_Darling) November 25, 2017

A work of art. It should hang in the @Tate — Simon James George (@SJGeorge6) November 25, 2017

Your poll tracker looks a little off. — Liberal Banter (@LiberalBants) November 25, 2017

Whatever the reason, trying to work it out was a fun way to start the weekend.