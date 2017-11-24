Menu

This cheeky fox bagged itself a free sightseeing tour of London

Viral news | Published:

He even went to the top deck to get the best view.

(RSPCA/Big Bus London)

Foxes are a regular sight around London, but this one decided it wanted more from the city than prowling the streets at night and scavenging in bins.

He was spotted on the top deck of a sightseeing bus in the middle of a tour and had to be collected by the RSPCA on Park Lane.

A Big Bus tour bus
The fox was found on a Big Bus sightseeing tour (Nick Ansell/PA)

The fox was found under a seat on the top deck by staff, who called the RSPCA and got the passengers off the bus while officers collected the animal.

The RSPCA took him back to the depot, where it’s believed he got on the bus in the first place, and released it in some nearby undergrowth.

The fox got a good seat on the top deck to see London (RSPCA/Big Bus London)
Hazel McGuire, head of marketing for Big Bus in London, said: “Like many of our guests, Mr Fox headed to the top deck for the best views of London but mindful of how far from home he may have come, we felt it was better to call in the experts at the RSPCA to help return him there.”

