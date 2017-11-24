McDonald’s just had a Black Friday fail… or did it?

The social media team at McDonald’s had a pretty good idea to get in on the trend marking Black Friday.

But that’s where the smarts stopped, it seems.

The team inadvertently tweeted out a placeholder post which just summed up what they were meant to write rather than actual cool stuff about Maccy Ds and Black Friday.

Are @McDonaldsCorp having their #EdBallsDay moment or is it a clever social media gimmick? https://t.co/4DwCon1u3M — Alan O'Donohoe (@teknoteacher) November 24, 2017

Balls famously tweeted his own name rather than hit search and the tweet is still visible more than six years later, with a tongue-in-cheek online celebration of Ed Balls Day.

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

Although with the tweet being sent out immediately after Thanksgiving, some Twitter users think the team may be blissfully unaware of the social storm.

This tweet was scheduled and posted for Midnight on "Black Friday" in the USA, safe to say that Macca's social media team are fat full of Turkey and have their phones on silent missing all the TAKE THAT DOWN notifications & messages:)) https://t.co/6S2jqgQCvF — Trevor Long (@trevorlong) November 24, 2017

Some think the restaurant chain will do well do leave it up – garnering way more attention than whatever the missing copy was supposed to say.

The thing is, this tweet will get more publicity for McDonalds than the one they intended. https://t.co/LO7ncvBHdl — Frank Fisher (@frank_fisher) November 24, 2017

This will probably get more awareness than their originally planned tweet… — Musa Tariq (@MusaTariq) November 24, 2017

These things mostly turn out in their favour u less the copy tweeted is controversial. I suspect they’ll leave this up and maybe reply to it or make a joke of it at most. It won’t do them any harm. — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

Although others feared that, rather than a Black Friday, the social media manager was in for a “bleak Friday”.

Some poor social media manager somewhere is going to have a very bleak Friday https://t.co/fxXPSeBRtv — Dootrix (@dootrix) November 24, 2017

But it’s all OK, really.