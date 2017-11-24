Advertising
McDonald’s just had a Black Friday fail… or did it?
No publicity is bad publicity, right?
The social media team at McDonald’s had a pretty good idea to get in on the trend marking Black Friday.
But that’s where the smarts stopped, it seems.
The team inadvertently tweeted out a placeholder post which just summed up what they were meant to write rather than actual cool stuff about Maccy Ds and Black Friday.
Balls famously tweeted his own name rather than hit search and the tweet is still visible more than six years later, with a tongue-in-cheek online celebration of Ed Balls Day.
Although with the tweet being sent out immediately after Thanksgiving, some Twitter users think the team may be blissfully unaware of the social storm.
Some think the restaurant chain will do well do leave it up – garnering way more attention than whatever the missing copy was supposed to say.
Although others feared that, rather than a Black Friday, the social media manager was in for a “bleak Friday”.
But it’s all OK, really.
