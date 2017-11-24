Donald Trump needs to research the apocalypse, says Christian conspiracy theorist

David Meade has hit headlines this year for his apocalyptic predictions – and now he’s calling for US president Donald Trump to take action.

“He needs to appoint an independent commission to research the issue and discover the truth,” Meade told the Press Association.

Through numeric interpretations of the Bible the American has predicted the beginning of the end of the world on a number of dates, with coverage of the predictions so widespread that Nasa has addressed the issue – publicly refuting the existence of Planet X numerous times.

Two studies from our @WISE_Mission find 1000's of new stars but no 'Planet X'! http://t.co/EMpD1eWSBT pic.twitter.com/2NoZXVd0jg — NASA (@NASA) March 7, 2014

Meade’s latest article questions whether President Trump knows about the planet, suggesting both that he is “on a need-to know basis” and that he “needs to know” – saying it is “essential to the security of the United States”.

In the article Meade points to a connection between fracking and pole shifts – the theory that movement of the location of the Earth’s poles can cause calamities such as earthquakes and floods – which he says may have made some underground bunkers uninhabitable for those seeking refuge.

Perhaps Meade agrees with fracking protests? (Jane Barlow/PA)

So how should people act upon Meade’s predictions?

“Buy my new book – The End of Days – Planet X And Beyond – on Amazon – educate themselves – and prepare,” said Meade.

It should perhaps be noted here that Meade has written a number of books on his apocalyptic topics, such as Planet X – The 2017 Arrival and The Pole Shift That Sank Atlantis.

(courtesy of David Meade)

