You can now buy a Jeremy Corbyn annual packed full of ‘Jezza-pleasure’

Viral news

The book even features a mocked-up love story with the main man.

(The Present Finder)

A completely unofficial annual celebrating all things Jeremy Corbyn takes the Labour leader from political heavyweight to Secret Santa winner.

The 2018 annual boasts fun political party games, left wing life hacks and socialist fashion tips among its pages.

Other items promised inside are “dreamy” pictures of the hirsute leader and an exclusive “Labour of love” photostory.

Readers can also style the Labour leader with different beards and cut out and make their own Jezza mask.

A beard game in the unofficial Jeremy Corbyn Annual 2018 (Portico)
(Portico)

“The Jeremy Corbyn Annual is currently one of our top selling books,” said a spokesman. “A surprise bestseller which seems to appeal to both Labour and Tory.”

Jeremy Corbyn in the style of Barack Obama's Hope picture (Portico)
(Portico)

One wrote that the photo love story “had me crying with laughter”.

Retailer Present Indicative posted on Twitter: “Get them before they sell, folks! It won’t take long.”

A copy has even ended up in the Labour Whips office, according to a picture posted on Twitter by @LabourLordsUK.

The book is written by comedians Adam G Goodwin, Dicken Goodwin and Jonathan Parkyn.

Viral news

