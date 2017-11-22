Advertising
This police dog doing press-ups will make you want to go to the gym
K9 officer Nitro is ready for action!
Police dogs have to stay at the top of their game. Their job can involve chasing down suspects, sniffing out explosives and patrolling the streets with their human counterparts.
That’s why Nitro, K9 officer for the Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama, has been keeping fit by doing press-ups with Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock.
Nitro certainly is a good boy ready for action – watch out thieves!
