This police dog doing press-ups will make you want to go to the gym

Police dogs have to stay at the top of their game. Their job can involve chasing down suspects, sniffing out explosives and patrolling the streets with their human counterparts.

That’s why Nitro, K9 officer for the Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama, has been keeping fit by doing press-ups with Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock.

It’s 9:00 PM #GulfShores! Go ahead and follow the #9PMRoutine. ?????✅K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock are getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law! Posted by Gulf Shores Police Department on Saturday, November 18, 2017

Nitro certainly is a good boy ready for action – watch out thieves!