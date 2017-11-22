Menu

Advertising

This police dog doing press-ups will make you want to go to the gym

Viral news | Published:

K9 officer Nitro is ready for action!

What a good boy (Gulf Shores Police Department/PA)

Police dogs have to stay at the top of their game. Their job can involve chasing down suspects, sniffing out explosives and patrolling the streets with their human counterparts.

That’s why Nitro, K9 officer for the Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama, has been keeping fit by doing press-ups with Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock.

It’s 9:00 PM #GulfShores! Go ahead and follow the #9PMRoutine. ?????✅K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock are getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!

Posted by Gulf Shores Police Department on Saturday, November 18, 2017

Nitro certainly is a good boy ready for action – watch out thieves!

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News