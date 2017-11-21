This drink-drive near miss will make you shudder

A police car dash cam has captured a close call between officers and two members of the public and a car driven by a drink driver in Texas.

Three Forest Hill Police Department officers were helping out a vehicle which had broken down when a car drove very close to them at high speed.

The footage, published by the police department on their Facebook page, shows one officer brandishing his gun while the other people at the scene rush to get away from the speeding car.

A couple of Forest Hill Police Officers and citizens had a close call Thursday night. The officers had responded to a… Posted by Forest Hill Police Department on Sunday, November 19, 2017

According to the Facebook post shared alongside the video, the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated. The patrol car sustained serious damage.