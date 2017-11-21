Advertising
This drink-drive near miss will make you shudder
A very lucky group of people.
A police car dash cam has captured a close call between officers and two members of the public and a car driven by a drink driver in Texas.
Three Forest Hill Police Department officers were helping out a vehicle which had broken down when a car drove very close to them at high speed.
The footage, published by the police department on their Facebook page, shows one officer brandishing his gun while the other people at the scene rush to get away from the speeding car.
According to the Facebook post shared alongside the video, the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated. The patrol car sustained serious damage.
