The surprisingly creative side of Winston Churchill

The final artwork of Sir Winston Churchill will go on sale at Sotheby’s and is expected to attract bids of more than £50,000.

The Goldfish Pool At Chartwell was painted around 1962, three years before the former prime minister’s death.

Churchill gifted the work to his bodyguard Sergeant Edmund Murray before his death. It has not been sold before.

Sir Winston Churchill’s final painting, The Goldfish Pool At Chartwell (Sotheby’s/PA)

Former US president George W Bush has exhibited his portraiture since leaving the White House. A book of his artwork showing veterans topped The Washington Post’s list of bestsellers earlier this year.

But what do we know about the creative side of Churchill?

Sir Winston Churchill’s Bottlescape seen at his former home Chartwell in 1966 (PA)

He produced some 500 canvases and exhibited at the Royal Academy.

Aside from his collection of paintings, he even wrote a book, at first an essay, about his artistic hobby called Painting As A Pastime in 1948. It is still available to purchase.

In the latest version, the preface is written by his late daughter Mary Soames referencing her father’s “love affair” with painting.

“Winston found hours of pleasure and occupation in painting … I believe this compelling occupation played a real part in renewing the source of the great inner strength that was his, enabling him to confront storms, ride out depressions and rise above the rough passages of his political life.”

Sir Winston Chuchill’s View of Tinherir (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Churchill liked painting for giving his mind something entirely different to focus on to issues of state. He advised that others should have a hobby which could occupy them in a similar way.

Winston Churchill’s Les Zoraides On Cap Martin, 1935 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Churchill also suggested people get a “paint-box and have a try”, rather than hop about from one foot to the other not knowing what to do or trying to play golf or bridge.

The Ruins of Arras Cathedral by Sir Winston Churchill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Churchill also collected the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1953 for “his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values”.

However, it was painting to which Churchill turned for what nowadays might be called escapism. He said: “Painting came to my rescue in a most trying time.”

Churchill preferred oils to watercolours and encouraged anyone who read his essay to “try (painting) before you die”.

His last painting saw him return to a subject he had previously painted.

In 1932 he had also painted a version of The Goldfish Pool At Chartwell.