11 ways to say hello in the English language for World Hello Day

World Hello Day is observed annually on November 21 to encourage conflicts to be resolved through communication.

It’s the 45th edition of the tradition, which began in response to a conflict between Egypt and Israel in 1973, and people in hundreds of countries will today observe it.

Observers of the holiday are asked to say hello to at least 10 people – so to help you on your quest for that magic number, here are 11 ways you can mix up your hellos.

1. Hi

For people who like their greetings succinct.

For if you’re in a good mood.

Advertising

Bizarrely can also be both an expression of anger…

For if you live in the North.

Advertising

Because you’re trying to be cool about it.

Insert Australian stereotype here.

Because pirates and stuff.

Often requires a deep booming voice or classy top hat to carry off.

For if you want to show off that you’re aware it’s morning, evening or night time.

If you follow it up with partner you probably wear a cowboy hat and are a toy. Cue more Tom Hanks.

See “Yo”.