Watch Georgia Dome implode in just 15 seconds after 25 years of use

The Georgia Dome – one of the US’s largest domed stadiums – has been reduced to rubble in Atlanta.

The dome, which was the former home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, was imploded with nearly 5,000lbs (2,270 kg) of explosives on Monday morning.

It is being replaced by the 1.6 billion US dollars (£1.2bn) Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

The dome was also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympic Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

The Georgia World Congress Centre Authority had said it would take 12 seconds for the explosives to detonate plus another three seconds for sections of grandstands to hit the ground.

The explosives went off in a spiral around the stadium as it collapsed on itself.

A vast debris cloud hovered over the site before slowly drifting across downtown.

Some of those who watched the demolition – including wrestlers Cody Rhodes and Hulk Hogan – were sad to see the dome, which has been there since 1992, reduced to dust.

Had the privilege of competing in front of 71,000 people in The Georgia Dome. Sad to see it go. Great memories. pic.twitter.com/VJQjiKUQeX — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 20, 2017

The first time the Georgia Dome exploded was Hollywood Hogan vs @goldberg. Now they had to implode it. They should have just called me and Bill again brother. HH pic.twitter.com/A9n3hr18Jl — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 20, 2017

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is cool and all, but I’m sad to see the Georgia Dome demolished especially considering there wasn’t anything wrong with it — John Doe (@tryingthisagain) November 20, 2017

Sad day seeing the Georgia Dome go down. RIP to Alabama’s home away from home — Hayden George (@HaydenGeorge_15) November 20, 2017

I really can’t believe the Georgia dome is officially gone. I’m legit sad about it . Honestly, truly. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) November 20, 2017

The 13-acre site will become a green space known as The Home Depot Backyard and be used as parking and tailgating areas on game days for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS.

Once complete, it is expected to serve as a community space on non-game days throughout the year.