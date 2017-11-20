The turkeys due to be pardoned by Trump had a luxury hotel stay before their big day

The Thanksgiving turkeys due to be pardoned by the president of the United States had an amazing stay in one of Washington DC’s best hotels.

The White House shared pictures of the large turkeys, named Bow and Tie, settling in for the night at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC.

A twin room with queen beds for tonight would set you back $366 (£276) at the hotel, so this gobbly pair are getting a real treat.

(White House/Instagram)

The origins of the ceremony are thought to spark from President Lincoln giving clemency to a turkey back in 1863, as reported by White House Reporter Noah Brooks in 1865.

(The White House/Instagram)

Bow and Tie were raised in western Minnesota under the supervision of National Turkey Federation chairman Carl Wittenburg and his wife Sharlene and will spend the rest of their days in Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit.