Barack Obama just wished Joe Biden a happy birthday with a brand new meme and we can’t handle it

Bromance and memes never get old when it comes to Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

To mark the former US vice president’s 75th birthday, the former US president posted a hilarious meme (what else).

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth–BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!ME: Joe. Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

The photos shows Obama giving an address with Biden behind him, with the former commander-in-chief writing:

“ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth–

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.”

Obama then added: “Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have.”

The internet, of course, can’t get enough of it.

He did his own Obama-Biden meme I'm losing it. https://t.co/zHGQTZSjLB — Doug Schoeller (@DougSchoeller) November 20, 2017

That’s what I thought @BarackObama finally used himself as a meme ?? — Nick Gulsvig (@TheGmanGulsvig) November 20, 2017

Reason #157,889 I love Barack Obama: He really understands the power of his own memes. https://t.co/URI2rElhoI — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) November 20, 2017

Red alert, Obama knows about our @JoeBiden memes and pulled them out as a birthday shout-out. https://t.co/UjqSYb2NgU — Kristine Hope Kowalski (@kiwisays) November 20, 2017

Is Obama writing his own Barack & Joe memes now? Christmas is early this year. https://t.co/WnxDMrfjbg — Saroja (@menomenally) November 20, 2017

Happy birthday to America's favorite (and coolest) Vice President. Let's follow Joe's lead, America. Dream big and embrace the possibilities! https://t.co/xcMrZrJDx5 — Matt Haggman (@matthaggman) November 20, 2017

Biden’s wife, Dr Jill Biden, also gave her husband a shout-out on social media, describing him as “the man who still takes my breath away”.

Happy Birthday to the man who still takes my breath away. pic.twitter.com/x3S3W4xhev — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 20, 2017

Happy birthday, Joe Biden, and long live this awesome friendship.