Barack Obama just wished Joe Biden a happy birthday with a brand new meme and we can’t handle it
The former US president described Joe Biden as “my brother and the best vice president anybody could have”.
Bromance and memes never get old when it comes to Joe Biden and Barack Obama.
To mark the former US vice president’s 75th birthday, the former US president posted a hilarious meme (what else).
The photos shows Obama giving an address with Biden behind him, with the former commander-in-chief writing:
“ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth–
BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!
ME: Joe.”
Obama then added: “Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have.”
The internet, of course, can’t get enough of it.
Biden’s wife, Dr Jill Biden, also gave her husband a shout-out on social media, describing him as “the man who still takes my breath away”.
Happy birthday, Joe Biden, and long live this awesome friendship.
