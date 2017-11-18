US Navy apologises for its plane’s penis drawing in the sky

The US Navy has had to apologise after one of its warplanes drew a penis in the sky above Washington.

Pictures of the phallic trail of smoke went viral after many residents spotted the “obscene” skywriting above the small town of Okanogan.

Gotta love Omak, WA A post shared by Russell Reed (@rreed.69) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:25am PST

“The actions of this aircrew are wholly unacceptable and antithetical to Navy core values,” the naval air station said in a statement. “We have grounded the aircrew and are conducting a thorough investigation, and we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

“The Navy apologises for this irresponsible and immature act, and anyone who was offended by this unacceptable action.”

It seems some residents didn’t appear to be offended though. Anahi Torres wrote on Twitter that it was “most monumental thing to happen” to the community.

A jet flew over okanogan and drew this in the sky. What a badass! A post shared by Evan Brown (@evan_james24) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

The aircraft involved in the incident was an E/A-18 Growler, a carrier-based plane which carries a two-person crew.

The Navy said the plane had flown over the small town in a pattern “that left a condensed air trail resembling an obscene image to observers on the ground.”

The individuals in the air crew have not been named.