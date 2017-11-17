This dog’s incredible transformation will give you hope that there is good in the world

A dog found in a “horrendous” condition has made a remarkable recovery and has now been placed in a loving forever home.

Troy the mastiff was seized from his owner by RSPCA Cymru officers in July after being found emaciated in a small area with no light, ventilation, food, water or bedding.

“This was one of the worst cases of neglect I have ever had the misfortune of dealing with,” said RSPCA Inspector Emma Smith, Troy’s rescuer.

(RSPCA/PA)

The charity had tried to assist Troy’s owner in taking better care of him, but in the end he had to be given a new start.

Photos of Troy taken shortly after he was removed show the appalling state he was in.

(RSPCA/PA)

“His condition was horrendous – but, thankfully, his story has a fairytale ending, as, after a spell of rehabilitation at the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, Troy has been successfully and happily re-homed,” Ms Smith said.

Advertising

(RSPCA/PA)

“The RSPCA exists to protect animals like poor Troy, and it’s such a relief that this dog now has a second chance of happiness in a new forever home.”