This dog’s incredible transformation will give you hope that there is good in the world
Troy was completely emaciated when he was seized by the RSPCA, but he’s now made a full recovery.
A dog found in a “horrendous” condition has made a remarkable recovery and has now been placed in a loving forever home.
Troy the mastiff was seized from his owner by RSPCA Cymru officers in July after being found emaciated in a small area with no light, ventilation, food, water or bedding.
“This was one of the worst cases of neglect I have ever had the misfortune of dealing with,” said RSPCA Inspector Emma Smith, Troy’s rescuer.
The charity had tried to assist Troy’s owner in taking better care of him, but in the end he had to be given a new start.
Photos of Troy taken shortly after he was removed show the appalling state he was in.
“His condition was horrendous – but, thankfully, his story has a fairytale ending, as, after a spell of rehabilitation at the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, Troy has been successfully and happily re-homed,” Ms Smith said.
“The RSPCA exists to protect animals like poor Troy, and it’s such a relief that this dog now has a second chance of happiness in a new forever home.”
