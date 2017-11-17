Advertising
The Greggs sausage roll Nativity controversy has been thrown an unlikely curveball
Mind blown.
The great Greggs Nativity debate has just been dealt a revelation.
Earlier this week, the high-street baker was labelled “sick” and faced boycotts after picturing a sausage roll in the Nativity scene to advertise its Advent calendar.
Now some have pointed out that “Lord Jesus”, who is usually depicted in the crib in the Christian scene, remarkably spells “Susejd rol” backwards.
It’s all too much of a coincidence.
The bakers apologised for the advert earlier this week – which was to promote their £24 calendar, containing vouchers for pastries over the festive season.
Simon Richards, chief executive of the Freedom Association, had called for a public protest saying: “Please boycott @GreggsOfficial to protest against its sick anti-Christian Advent calendar. What cowards these people are: we all know that they would never dare insult other religions!”
A Greggs spokesman said: “We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.