The Greggs sausage roll Nativity controversy has been thrown an unlikely curveball

The great Greggs Nativity debate has just been dealt a revelation.

Earlier this week, the high-street baker was labelled “sick” and faced boycotts after picturing a sausage roll in the Nativity scene to advertise its Advent calendar.

Now some have pointed out that “Lord Jesus”, who is usually depicted in the crib in the Christian scene, remarkably spells “Susejd rol” backwards.

Lord Jesus, backwards, is Susejd Rol. Greggs know. pic.twitter.com/c8JIWnMliE — Esoteric ? (@inouifemme) November 16, 2017

Someone over on Facebook has commented on a Greggs advent calendar post pointing out that ‘Lord Jesus’ backwards is ‘Susejd rol’… — Luke (@lukebbz) November 16, 2017

It’s all too much of a coincidence.

The bakers apologised for the advert earlier this week – which was to promote their £24 calendar, containing vouchers for pastries over the festive season.

24 days of Greggs? Ho ho HECK YES. Pick up our advent calendar in selected shops from 20th Nov and countdown to the big day in style! pic.twitter.com/H56ncBUFRT — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) November 13, 2017

Simon Richards, chief executive of the Freedom Association, had called for a public protest saying: “Please boycott @GreggsOfficial to protest against its sick anti-Christian Advent calendar. What cowards these people are: we all know that they would never dare insult other religions!”

A Greggs spokesman said: “We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”