Menu

Advertising

Watch: Marco Rubio has the last laugh as Donald Trump suffers an awkward water moment

Viral news | Published:

The President was speaking about his five-nation trip to Asia.

President Donald Trump pauses to drink water as he speaks at the White House (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Having mocked former presidential rival Marco Rubio for his water breaks, US President Donald Trump endured an incident of his own at the White House.

Speaking about his five-nation tour of Asia, Trump looked for a bottle of water, but unsuccessful in his search, proclaimed: “They don’t have water, that’s OK.”

Somebody then pointed to the table on his right, which did indeed have a bottle of water upon it.

On February 26, 2016, Trump drank some water on the campaign trail, saying “It’s Rubio!” while throwing water out of the bottle.

Rubio became aware of Trump’s recent water incident at the podium, and tweeted his analysis of the president’s performance.

Advertising

Meanwhile, others observed the unorthodox nature of Trump’s technique.

It looks like Rubio now has a watertight defence against any further bottle jokes from Trump.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News