Advertising
You need to see these tiny ponies helping their much larger friends police London
A pretty awesome foursome.
A pair of adorable Shetland ponies accompanied Metropolitan Police horses on their daily duties on Wednesday.
Doris and Teddy joined police horses Merlin and Quixote for a trot down London’s famous Mall towards Buckingham Palace, with the little ones just managing to keep up.
Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony is the official charity for this year’s Olympia Horse Show, taking place in December. The Mounted Branch of the Metropolitan Police, of which Merlin and Quixote are a part, will be appearing at the event.
“I am not sure they are quite ready to join the police force yet,” said Teddy’s owner, Alice Goring. “They only have little legs, so it would take them a long time to get around all the streets of London!
“But we are so grateful to Inspector Simon Rooke for letting them be part of his incredible team for a morning and helping to raise awareness for Hannah’s legacy.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.