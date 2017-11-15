Menu

Advertising

Police hunt McDonald’s thief who climbed through the drive-thru window and made herself a drink

Viral news | Published:

CCTV footage revealed the brazen theft.

A daring robbery (Howard County Police Department/PA)

Police in Maryland are hunting a woman who stole food and cash from a McDonald’s by climbing through a drive-thru window.

In a CCTV video released by Howard County Police, a woman can be seen struggling through a window into the serving area. Her face can be seen clearly as she looks around before filling up a cup of fizzy drink.

Not content with serving herself a free drink, she then disappears out of shot and returns with a box full of goodies, which she passes out to an accomplice.

Only quite late in the process does she cover her face from the security camera.

Police are offering a reward of $500 for information on the burglary, which occurred at 1am on November 5.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News