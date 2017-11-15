Menu

Advertising

Calls for Greggs boycott after Nativity scene Jesus replaced with sausage roll

Viral news | Published:

The bakery chain had insulted Christianity in a way it would “never dare” other religions, said the chief executive of the Freedom Association.

The controversial Nativity scene where Jesus is replaced by a Sausage Roll (Taylor Herring/Greggs/PA)

Greggs the bakers has apologised for placing a sausage roll in the Nativity scene to advertise its Advent calendar.

The chain faced a call for a boycott from the chief executive of the Freedom Association, who claimed the product was “sick” and the Newcastle-based firm had insulted Christianity in a way it would “never dare” other religions.

The £24 advent calendar is available in selected shops and behind each door is a voucher for one of its treats.

The firm’s decision to use a publicity image of the Three Wise Men around the crib with the baby Jesus replaced by a sausage roll has caused controversy.

Greggs Advent calendar
(Taylor Herring/Greggs/PA)

Simon Richards, chief executive of the Freedom Association, called for a public protest.

Advertising

The Rev Mark Edwards, of St Matthew’s Church in Dinnington and St Cuthbert’s Church in Brunswick, said Greggs had been “disrespectful”.

He told the Newcastle-based Chronicle: “It goes beyond just commercialism, it’s showing a total disregard and disrespect towards one of the greatest stories ever told, and I think people of all faiths will be offended by this.”

The advert created a debate on the Greggs Facebook page, with a minority of comments complaining about the scene and most people welcoming the product.

Comedian Bob Mortimer wrote on Twitter: “Come on KFC … show Greggs the way … put a miniature Jesus in all your Christmas buckets.”

Advertising

And agony aunt Philippa Perry joked in a tweet: “ANYWAY who cheated and opened 24th Dec BEFORE 24th Dec to find this out.”

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News