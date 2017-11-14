Advertising
You need to see this council’s angry Twitter thread on stolen drain covers
Lugging 20kg away for just £1.20? No thanks.
Doncaster Council has had enough of people stealing drain covers, so it’s blasting the culprits on Twitter.
It may not seem like a big deal, but more than 78 of these drain covers have been stolen in the Bentley and Wheatley areas over the last month. That’s a lot of drain covers.
The thing is, the covers aren’t even worth that much when resold.
They may not generate that much when sold for scrap, but the council’s bill to replace them is astronomic.
Advertising
The council has an extremely active Twitter account, including a recent competition to name its two new gritters, so this kind of response to an event isn’t unusual.
This time, the council is asking its 13,800 followers to report any suspicious activity regarding drains.
Stay alert. Stay focused. Watch your local drains.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.