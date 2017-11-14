Advertising
This British beginner surfer escaped a shark’s jaws by punching it in the face
Charlie Fry said he saw the move in a YouTube video.
A British beginner surfer attacked by a shark off the Australian coast said he escaped the predator by punching it in the face – sustaining only superficial injuries.
Charlie Fry, a 25-year-old doctor, hit the shark in the nose after it bit into his shoulder – mimicking a move he had seen done by professional surfer Mick Fanning in a YouTube video.
The video below shows Fanning being attacked by a shark at the J-Bay Open in 2015.
“I didn’t really notice it at the time because when you’re surfing, all I’m thinking was: ‘I’m about to die. I’m literally about to die,'” Fry said. “So I thought … ‘get in as fast as possible, ride the wave for as long as you can and then just start paddling for your life.'”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.