Pret criticised after worker spotted with badge reading ‘I am new, kiss me’
The badge had been personalised by a staff member.
Sandwich chain Pret has come under fire after a picture emerged of a female worker wearing a badge saying “I am New, Kiss Me!”
The picture was taken by journalist Bella Mackie who labelled it “kind of gross”.
She shared the image on social media where it caught the attention of former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman.
The MP – and Pret regular – told the company it needed to “stop it immediately” if the badge was “for real”.
Other customers also called out the chain.
But Pret was quick to point out that it didn’t make anyone wear such badges or hand them out, although they are available to be personalised by staff.
In a response to Harman, the MP for Camberwell and Peckham, Pret wrote on Twitter: “We definitely do not make them wear badges with these kinds of messages on”.
In further replies to people on Twitter, the chain added: “Our teams can print and personalise their badges but we’ll be making sure this does not happen in the future.”
It also called the badge’s message “completely unacceptable”.
But people rallied around the unidentified member of staff from Pret, concerned that she should not get into trouble for the badge’s message.
