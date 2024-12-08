McFly star Danny Jones crowned king of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity

McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones has been named winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 and king of the jungle.

TV personality Coleen Rooney came in second place, while Rev Richard Coles – who was part of pop duo The Communards – placed third.

During Sunday’s final Jones, 38, joined hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the studio and told them it felt “amazing” and “surreal” to win.

Earlier in the episode, the campmates reflected on what it meant to them to be in the final.

Coles said: “I can’t believe I’m one of the final three. I never thought I would make it this far.”

Jones said: “It feels amazing, I didn’t expect this at all.”

Rooney reflected in the Bush Telegraph and said: “Knowing that I have made it to the final makes me proud. I’m a proud mum, I’m a proud wife, I’m a proud daughter.”

She added: “It’s very rare that I’m proud of myself, so it means a lot. It’s very rare that I put myself first, so yeah these are happy tears.”

During Sunday’s episode, the finalists faced fish guts, spiders and cockroaches as they embarked on the last Bushtucker trial, The Towers Of Terror.

In the first half of the challenge, the campmates were joined by snakes as they lay down inside separate levels of a wooden tower where they had to manoeuvre stars, passing them down to one another until they reached the lowest level of the tower.

The campmates managed to collect all six stars and moved onto the second half of the trial, where they were tasked with untying a variety of knots while in the company of some critters.

The trio were able to collect all of the remaining stars, meaning they won a reward of a three-course meal and drink.

Jones, had a cold glass of beer, a starter of mozzarella sticks with sweet chilli sauce, a buttermilk chicken burger and chips for his main course, and fresh cream profiteroles with warm Nutella sauce for dessert.

Rooney, 38, had a glass of French pale Provence rose, a bruschetta starter, spaghetti bolognese with flaky parmesan cheese and garlic bread for her main course and fresh cream profiteroles with warm Nutella sauce for dessert.

Coles, 62, had a prawn cocktail starter, cottage pie and gravy for his main course, fruit cake for dessert, and Chablis for his drink.