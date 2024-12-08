Government has ‘dragged its feet’ on tackling antisemitism, campaigners claim

The Government has “dragged its feet” on tackling antisemitism, the chief of a campaign group has said, as thousands marched in London.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said 32,000 people attended a march from the Royal Courts of Justice to Parliament Square on Sunday afternoon.

The protest was a stand against “unprecedented levels of antisemitism and growing extremism in British society”, the group said.

Pro-Palestine protests since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year have “unleashed a tidal wave” of antisemitism, with hate crimes towards Jews quadrupling in the last year, according to the CAA.

Gideon Falter speaking at the rally in Parliament Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Protesters waved Israeli flags and placards, and chanted “Act against hate, before it’s too late” and “Say it loud, Jewish and proud”.

CAA chief executive Gideon Falter told the crowd: “Two governments have now dragged their feet on antisemitism since October 7.

“The fight against antisemitism puts Jews on the front lines of the battle for the future of the West.

“It is a long front line with many flashpoints, but should any part of it fail, the entire defence fails.

“We owe it to future generations to raise our voices against this tide of extremism and bigotry, and reject appeasement, so that we might bequeath them the bright future that once was ours.”