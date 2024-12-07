Major incident declared in parts of Wales amid Storm Darragh disruption

A major incident has been declared in parts of Wales because of disruption from Storm Darragh.

Winds of up to 93mph were recorded overnight in Capel Curig in North Wales, with 92mph in Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula and gusts in other parts of the country topping 80mph.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had experienced high volumes of calls about fallen trees and poor driving conditions.

Superintendent Chris Neve declared a major incident for the counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys, meaning the force has more resources.

He said: “The safety of the public remains our top priority and I am urging everyone to take the warnings that have been issued seriously.

“I’d like to thank our communities for their support at this time, and once again ask that you avoid unnecessary travel and follow all official advice to stay safe.”

The National Grid said tens of thousands of properties were without power in mid and south Wales.

All train services on the North Wales Coast Line were suspended until further notice after a tree fell, Network Rail said.

Meanwhile, the owners of Llandudno Pier in North Wales said on Facebook that the tourist attraction had taken an “absolute battering”, with an ice cream unit “completely gone” and Penderyn Store, an “original 150-year-old unit”, tipped on its side.

The storm has had “very significant effects” across the country, the Welsh First Minister and her deputy have said.

A joint statement from Eluned Morgan and Huw Irranca-Davies added: “On behalf of everyone, we wish to thank the emergency services and first responders who have been out through the night in dreadful conditions to keep people safe.

“Our thanks also to people throughout Wales who heeded the very serious red warning and emergency alert that was issued.

“Your actions truly helped the emergency response, and we are grateful.

“Work is ongoing to restore power to homes and reopen parts of the transport network, and our thoughts are with people who have suffered damage to their property and possessions from the storm.

“Many warnings and alerts remain in place, in particular around rivers, and people should be vigilant as the effects of Storm Darragh may be felt for some days yet.”

An amber warning for rain is in place in Wales from 3am to 6pm on Saturday with heavy rain likely to lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.