In Pictures: Violent Storm Darragh leaves trail of disruption

Storm Darragh swept through the UK on Saturday as millions of people were warned to stay indoors, thousands were left without power and travel was disrupted.

One man died when a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.

People watch as waves crash over the seafront in Porthcawl in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

A fallen tree in St Johns Road, Bristol, following the high winds (Olivia Amey/PA)

A dog braves the conditions in Porthcawl earlier on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wind and rain lashed central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Part of a fallen tree which hit a car in Greenbank Road, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

An alert came into effect at 1am on Saturday and was sent to people within the area covered by the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England.

Broken rails at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, as Saturday’s meetings at both Aintree and Chepstow were abandoned (Peter Byrne/PA)

Outside Goodison Park in Liverpool after the Premier League Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed (Peter Byrne/PA)

A fallen tree in Queen’s Drive in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A participant at a soggy corgi Christmas jumper parade in central London on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

Workers survey a fallen tree blocking Cecil Road in Weston-super-Mare (Rob Palfrey/PA)

Snow covered the mountains behind Stirling Castle, Stirling, Scotland, on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Almost 400,000 customers were left without power in Ireland after the country was battered by Darragh.

A person takes shelter under an umbrella as they cross the Sean O’Casey Bridge in Dublin’s city centre ahead of Storm Darragh (Brian Lawless/PA)

A Northern Ireland loyalist paramilitary mural which previously read ‘Prepared for peace, ready for war’, in the Mount Vernon area of north Belfast on Saturday morning following a night of high winds (PA)

People brave the weather to take part in the Scrambled Legs Running Club 10k Santa Run in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Damage caused by Storm Darragh in the back garden of a house in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast (PA)