In Pictures: Violent Storm Darragh leaves trail of disruption

Storm Darragh swept through the UK on Saturday as millions of people were warned to stay indoors, thousands were left without power and travel was disrupted.
One man died when a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.
An alert came into effect at 1am on Saturday and was sent to people within the area covered by the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England.
Almost 400,000 customers were left without power in Ireland after the country was battered by Darragh.