Family pay tribute to ‘kindest soul’ after fatal railway station assault

The family of an Elizabeth Line worker who died after an attack at an east London railway station have described him as the “kindest soul”.

Jorge Ortega, 61, suffered severe head injuries after being assaulted at Ilford station at about 8.50pm on Wednesday, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Ayodele Jamgbadi, 28, has been charged in connection with the incident.

In a statement released by BTP on Saturday, Mr Ortega’s family said: “Our dad was the most loving person, the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting. Everyone who has met our dad or who has ever worked with him over the years will tell you this.

Jorge Ortega died after an attack at a railway station (BTP/PA)

“He had a brilliant mind, enjoyed cooking, loved drawing and was highly skilled in art.

“He was an amazing family man and would always put other people first. He loved his grandchildren and, in turn, they adored our dad.

“He was totally devoted to our mum and loved her beyond what words can describe. Having been together for over 38 years, he is an example of what a great man should be like and a role model that we highly look up to.

“We can only hope to be like him. Dad is and will always be in our hearts.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X the incident was “absolutely tragic”, adding: “Nobody should have to face any violence at work — and certainly not something as shocking as this.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on the same platform: “Devastating news. My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Jorge Ortega – who went to work on Wednesday to help Londoners and visitors to our capital, but tragically never got to go home.”

The RMT union said Mr Ortega was one of its members and worked as a customer experience assistant for MTREL, which runs the Elizabeth Line.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our member, who died following an attack while at work.

“The whole union sends its condolences to their family, friends and colleagues at this awful time and everyone’s thoughts at RMT are with them.”

MTREL said the man had been a “dedicated member of the railway community for 24 years”.

Mike Bagshaw, managing director of the transport operator, said: “This is an unimaginable loss, and my heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues during this profoundly difficult time.

“He was a valued member of our team, serving the railway community with dedication and kindness for more than two decades.

“We are devastated that such a senseless act of violence has taken the life of one of our colleagues.

“He has lost his life simply for carrying out his job, everyone has the right to feel safe and protected at work and this tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the unacceptable abuse faced by rail colleagues.”

Jamgbadi, of Kingston Road, Ilford, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in a private place.

He was remanded to appear at Inner London Crown Court on January 7.

BTP said detectives would apply to amend the indictment to reflect the death of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting incident 699 of December 4.