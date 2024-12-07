Brian Cox: I will try to spend as much time in the UK as I can after US election

Scottish actor Brian Cox has said he will “try to spend as much time here” in the UK as he can following the results of the US presidential election.

The Succession star, 78, has been outspoken about his views on President-elect Donald Trump, and called him a “monster” while he was a guest on Channel 4’s live coverage of the US election last month.

Asked if the result has made him lose faith in people, he told the Guardian: “No, it doesn’t make me lose faith in people. It just makes me realise people are stupid.

“We’re in for a pretty rough old four years coming up.”

Actor Brian Cox has been critical of Donald Trump (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about whether he will stay in the US, he said: “I don’t know. I’ve got to because my sons are there. But I’ll try to spend as much time here (UK) as I can.”

Mr Trump, 78, will take office on Inauguration Day on January 20 2025.

Cox, who grew up in a deprived area of Dundee, also reflected on his time at drama school in London.

“The 60s were amazing. It was the time of social mobility, when you were welcomed,” he told the Guardian.

“When I came to drama school, people made it obvious they were happy that I was there. I felt so liberated.

“London to me has always represented freedom.

“I loved the sense that I was allowed to be who I was and celebrated for coming from my class.”

Asked if he would have a chance of making it nowadays, with his background, he said: “No, I wouldn’t. The conditions are so different now.”

Cox voices Helm in the new anime Lord Of The Rings film The War Of The Rohirrim, and will star in the play The Score at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London, from February.