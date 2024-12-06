Policing minister joined drugs raid during week-long crackdown on county lines

More than 1,600 people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on county lines drugs gangs, with the policing minister joining an early hours raid in south-east London.

All police forces across England and Wales took part in the “intensification week” which resulted in the arrest of 1,660 people – with 80% to 90% expected to be charged – the closure of 261 county lines and seizure of more than £3 million worth of drugs, 557 weapons and four XL bully dogs.

Some of the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC’s) concerns arising out of the latest crackdown – which ran from November 25 to December 2 – are the amount of children involved and the “unwelcome emergence” of synthetic opioids.

The NPCC estimates there are around 5,500 to 6,500 county lines – the term used to describe drug dealing where mobile phones are used to supply drugs, typically from large cities to towns and rural areas, and often using children as runners.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson called county lines “one of the most violent and exploitative models of drug supply”, adding: “We are determined to stop these heartless gangs from luring young people into a life of crime.”

She said she saw “first-hand” over the week how hard police officers work to stop county lines activity.

Commander Paul Brogden, NPCC lead for county lines, told the PA news agency that Dame Diana joined a raid in Plumstead at 4am.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson called county lines joined London police on a 4am raid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“It’s unusual,” Mr Brogden said.

“Obviously the policing minister is a very senior Government minister, we don’t often see them at 4am in the morning and we’re really grateful for her to take the time out and come and see some of the operational teams.”

According to the NPCC, police have adopted a “prevention-first” approach to tackling county lines and “safeguarded” 1,434 people over the week – almost half of which were children – by referring them to specialist support and arresting people for modern slavery offences.

Mr Brogden said: “My appeal is to parents: Just be conscious of what your children are doing.

“If you’ve got any concerns, report that to your local police and they can help assist and safeguard your children.”

Responding to the suggestion that some parents may be nervous reporting concerns about their children, Mr Brogden added: “I absolutely get it if parents don’t want to report to the police their concerns.

“At least speak to another responsible adult – a teacher, social worker, charity sector.

“I absolutely acknowledge that policing is a last resort often in terms of parents contacting but please have that conversation with some of those trusted partners.”

Mr Brogden highlighted a “welcome shift” on the ages of children being drawn into county lines.

“The ages are gradually getting higher, which is a welcome shift, but I’m not going to say that our task is finished and we remain resolute about closing these lines and bringing people to justice,” he said.

“Criminals know that where they do engage and employ children in that criminal chain, that will attract, rightly so, police attention. So we are seeing a movement of less children being involved, which, again, is really welcomed.”

During the latest crackdown, police saw a new trend in the “unwelcome emergence” of synthetic opioids and made some arrests and seizures of the drugs.

“Any indication that we have synthetic opioids in the drug supply chain, we are acting very, very quickly to close those lines down,” Mr Brogden said.

“We don’t believe it’s well embedded in terms of the drug supply market here in the UK but it’s something that we’re all working together on, particularly with agencies such as the National Crime Agency.”

The commander also said criminal gangs are “adapting to police tactics”, with lines becoming “more localised”.

More than £3 million worth of class A and B drugs, including 5.2kg of crack cocaine, 6.1kg of heroine, 33.5kg of cocaine and around 19,000 cannabis plants, were seized over the raids.

Police also seized almost £2 million in cash.

The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit arrested three people at an American sweet and vape shop and seized a large quantity of amphetamine and diazepam.

Of the weapons found, 75 were firearms, 377 were bladed weapons and 105 were other weapons such as knuckledusters, nunchucks and hammers.

Four XL bullies were seized – the breed often used to “protect” a drugs market and premises, Mr Brogden explained.

“I do feel for the animals who are being again drawn into this through no fault of their own,” he said, “but unfortunately we have seen four XL bullies which, as we know, are now banned.”

Police also visited 853 addresses that had been taken over by the drug gangs in a process known as cuckooing.