Man charged with causing explosion of Ulez camera could face trial in 2026

A man charged with causing the explosion of an ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) camera in south-east London may face trial in 2026.

Kevin Rees, of Harcourt Avenue, Sidcup, was arrested by counter-terror police after a low-sophistication improvised explosive device (IED) damaged the camera in Willersley Avenue, Sidcup, at about 6.45pm on December 6 last year, the Metropolitan Police said.

Lawyers discussed his case at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, but Rees was absent.

The 62-year-old defendant is charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

He is also charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon on or before December 18 last year, which alleges he “had in his possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of any noxious liquid, gas or other thing”.

The investigation into the incident was carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command due to their specialism in dealing with incidents involving the use of explosives.

No one was injured during the explosion, but vehicles and a residential property were damaged.

Rees will appear for a plea hearing on April 11 with a provisional trial set for January 5 2026 at Woolwich Crown Court.

He was bailed under the condition that he does not engage in any Ulez-related protest.