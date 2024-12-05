Welby says it was ‘clear’ he had to quit after Church of England abuse report

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said a head had to roll and it was clear he had to stand down after a review criticised him over failures in handling a Church of England abuse scandal.

Mr Welby’s words in the House of Lords are the first time he has spoken publicly since announcing his resignation almost a month ago.

He is due to formally finish in his role as Archbishop of Canterbury on January 6.

When he revealed on November 12 that he was quitting, Mr Welby said he was stepping down “in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse”.

It followed days of pressure after the independent Makin Review concluded that John Smyth – thought to be the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church – might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

Making his valedictory speech in the Lords during a debate on homelessness on Thursday, the Archbishop said: “The reality is that there comes a time if you are technically leading a particular institution or area of responsibility where the shame of what has gone wrong, whether one is personally responsible or not, must require a head to roll.

“And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough.”

He said safeguarding in the Church of England is “a completely different picture to the past”, but that it was “clear” he had to quit following the Makin Review.

He told peers in the Lords: “The reality is that the safeguarding and care of children and vulnerable adults in the Church of England today is – thanks to thousands and tens of thousands of people across the Church, particularly in parishes, in parish safeguarding officers – is a completely different picture to the past.

“However, when I look back at the last 50 or 60 years, not only through the eyes of the Makin report, however one takes one’s view of personal responsibility, it is clear that I had to stand down, and it is for that reason that I do so.”