Wee Papa Girl Rappers singer Samantha Lawrence dies aged 55

Singer Samantha Lawrence, who was part of the UK hip-hop duo Wee Papa Girl Rappers, has died at the age of 55, her family has announced.

The British female rap duo, comprised of sisters Sandra and Samantha, had hit song Wee Rule, which reached number six in the UK singles chart in 1988.

A statement from the family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that beloved sister and mother Samantha Lawrence passed away on Sunday.

“Samantha, aka TY Tim, was known for her chart success with Wee Papa Girl Rappers, a hip-hop pop duo that she founded with her older sister Sandra Lawrence, aka Total S.”

Sandra confirmed that Samantha had died peacefully in London after a secondary cancer diagnosis this year.

DJ Dave Pearce, who worked with the duo, said: “Sam was part of a defining and groundbreaking era of trailblazing British female rappers who against the odds conquered the UK charts alongside the likes of Cookie Crew.

“It was a really exciting time for me and always a pleasure to work with them on my Radio London hip-hop show back in the day, their positive energy was infectious.

“Always keen to experiment, they fused dancehall with reggae with Wee Rule and stepped into the house arena courtesy of Kevin Saunderson’s remix of Heat It Up.

“Through her success, Sam will have inspired others to follow their dreams. I’m glad I had the chance to remind her of that recently.

“Thoughts with her sister Sandra and daughter KeeKee. Rest In Peace.”

The family has asked for privacy “at this devastatingly sad time”.