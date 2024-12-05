Sadiq Khan launches new scheme to help lower schools’ energy bills

A pilot scheme to help schools save money on their energy bills and improve energy efficiency has been launched by London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Greener Schools initiative, launched on Thursday, invites London boroughs to apply for part of a £2 million pot to help schools implement a range of interventions including insulation, solar panels and heat pumps as well as climate engagement activities.

The grants will be match funded by councils.

Boroughs can apply for a grant of up to £500,000, with a limit of £100,000 per school.

The initiative aims to help schools reduce their carbon emissions and save money (Lucy North/PA)

The mayor visited Avondale Park Primary School in west London on Thursday, where he met several pupils and headteacher Ben McMullen, who showed Mr Khan the school’s newly installed heat pump.

Mr McMullen said the installation had been a “big project” but that it was projected to save the school about £6,000 to £7,000 per year.

Speaking at the school, Mr Khan said: “We’ve announced today £2 million, councils will be match funding that, so dozens and dozens of schools will be pilots to see if our target interventions can make a difference in relation to reducing carbon and, importantly, saving bills.

He added: “The idea is the £2 million becomes £4 million because councils put in money as well.

Mr Khan spoke to pupils during his visit to Avondale Park Primary School (Lucy North/PA)

“We want to see which interventions work more effectively.”

He said the Government was “very interested” in the pilot and that he hoped it would be rolled out nationally.

“These are examples of green policies saving money, which means rather than money being spent on paying utility bills they can be used on children,” Mr Khan said.

The initiative forms part of the mayor’s ambition to make London net-zero carbon by 2030.