Relaxed-looking Harry praises Diana Award winners ‘for giving him hope’

The Duke of Sussex has made a guest appearance at the Diana Award ceremony, telling how his late mother’s belief in the power of young people continues to inspire him.

Harry looked relaxed and happy as he took part in the virtual event, giving a grin and a small clap when he appeared in a segment introducing some of the winners.

His appearance, which was pre-recorded in the US in September, was played during the ceremony on Thursday.

It came after Harry dismissed claims made on social media that his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex was trouble when he appeared at The New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday.

Harry said: “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, ‘what?’.”

In the Diana Award ceremony footage, Harry was dressed in a smart suit and dark tie – and wearing a square metal Diana Award badge on his lapel.

He chuckled as he was introduced as “very special guest” and “a strong advocate for young people driving change”.

The Duke of Sussex during the Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019 (Jon Bond/The Sun/PA)

The duke was sat on a stool, between Legacy Award recipients Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, 18, from Indonesia, and Christina Williams, 27, from Jamaica.

He described how the legacy of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales and young people’s determination to make a difference gave him hope.

“My mother’s belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me,” he said.

“No matter the challenges we face, whether it’s climate change, mental health or systemic injustices, her legacy and the efforts of young people to inspire further action in the world fill me with hope.”

The charity, which is marking its 25th anniversary, was founded in memory of Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The duke told the winners: “Sometimes the world’s problems can seem too big for any one person to tackle, but your efforts are a powerful reminder that we all have the potential to contribute to a fairer world.

“No one is ever a conduit for change alone and the award recipients we’re honouring today are testament to that.”

His message was recorded when he met Chiara and Christina at a Diana Award event on a solo trip to New York two months ago.

The Prince of Wales, who has a long running rift with Harry, sent his own congratulations to the 200 winners separately from Harry, telling them in a letter: “Thank-you for your dedication. You are all extraordinary.”

The Diana Award said the charity, which is marking 25 years since it was set up in honour of the princess, “has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex”.