Man accused of beach murder admits phone access charge as trial gets under way

A 20-year-old man accused of the murder of Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach has pleaded guilty to refusing to give his mobile phone access code to police.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, south London, is charged with the murder of the 34-year-old physical trainer at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade, on May 24, and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles at the same location.

He entered his plea to the charge of failing to comply with a disclosure notification on the first day of his trial at Winchester Crown Court for the murder and attempted murder counts, which he denies.

A jury has been sworn in and prosecutor Sarah Jones KC is expected to open the case against Saadi on Friday.

Amie Gray with her wife Sian (Dorset Police/PA)

The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, told the jury: “The next stage of the case is for the prosecution to open the case for you and Ms Jones will tell you what it’s all about.

“For good reason that is not going to happen until tomorrow.”

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on May 24 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

Ms Gray, from Poole, died at the scene. Ms Miles, also from Poole, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Ms Gray’s wife Sian Gray said in a statement after her death: “Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother.

“Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger-than-life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always.”

Ms Gray’s mother, Sharon Macklin, called her daughter “beautiful inside and out”.

She said: “As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls.

“When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored.”