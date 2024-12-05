Leaders to discuss climate change finance at British-Irish Council summit

Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney will discuss financing action to tackle climate change at a summit bringing together leaders from the devolved nations and Ireland.

Financing a just transition will be the main topic at the British-Irish Council (BIC) meeting in Edinburgh on Friday.

Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris will be present at the summit, as will Tanaiste Micheal Martin.

As well as Scotland’s First Minister, Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill will also take part along with other ministers from the devolved administrations.

The chief ministers of the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey also attend the BIC.

Pat McFadden will represent the UK Government (PA)

Alongside the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden will represent the UK Government.

Formed in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement, this will be the 42nd meeting of the intergovernmental forum.

Discussions are expected to cover the opportunity clean power presents for the economy and how to share best practice across the British Isles.

Mr Swinney said: “Scotland will welcome political leaders to our capital city as we gather for the 42nd summit of the British-Irish Council – a meeting which also marks 25 years since the first council was held following the Good Friday Agreement.

“As we reflect on 25 years, it is testament to the value of the British-Irish Council that the partnership conceived a quarter of a century ago has prevailed in the midst of unprecedented change and challenge.

“The meeting in Edinburgh provides a forum for us to discuss the greatest challenge facing the next 25 years – that of climate change and delivering a just transition.

“The need to share our knowledge, our efforts and our actions is no less urgent today than it was when the first British-Irish Council meeting was held in 1999.”