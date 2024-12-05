Kate’s carol service to feature bespoke Charlie Mackesy illustration

The Princess of Wales’ annual carol service will feature a bespoke illustration by Charlie Mackesy, celebrating themes of love and kindness after a difficult year.

Kate, who is recovering from cancer after what the Prince of Wales described as a “brutal” year, will be staging her televised Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

The event, which will be attended by 1,600 people – including members of the royal family, is a key milestone in her gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

The illustration by Charlie Mackesy reflects the service’s themes of love and empathy (Charlie Mackesy/PA)

An illustration by British artist Charlie Mackesy – which embodies the service’s themes of kindness, love and empathy – will be featured on the Order of Service.

The image depicts a snowy scene with a group of people walking arm in arm towards Westminster Abbey, accompanied by the words “How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything.”

Mackesy is known for his bestselling book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – which was published in 2019 and celebrates themes of kindness and friendship.

He said: “Love, empathy and kindness are important messages for us all.

“As the theme of The Princess of Wales’ Carol Service this year, it was very special to have been asked to create the illustration for the Order of Service. I hope it reminds us of the beauty of being there for each other at Christmas.”

The 1,600 attendees will also receive a special letter from Kate (Chris Jackson/PA)

Alongside the Order of Service, each guest will receive a special letter from the princess thanking them for all they have done to provide comfort and hope to those in need, telling them “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times”.

During the past year, the princess has returned to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists, and the service aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.

Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, will light a candle; as will Lindsey Burrow, the wife of former rugby league star Rob Burrow – who died in June following a much-publicised battle with motor neurone disease.

Kate’s family have previously attended the service (Heathcliff O’Malley/PA)

Readings, linked to the theme of love and empathy, will be made by the Prince of Wales and a host of stars including actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey actor Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo -, nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Hotel Rwanda, and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.

Among the invited guests will be those who have supported others, either on a personal level with friends and family, or through their work or volunteering.

Names have been nominated by charities associated with the royal family, and by Lord Lieutenants, the King’s representatives in counties across the UK.

The Middleton family, who are said to have been a great source of support to Kate during her illness, usually attend – and last year Kate and William brought along Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It will be the fourth time Kate has staged her Together At Christmas carol service, which is supported by The Royal Foundation.

The festive event will be broadcast as part of the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, airing on ITV1 and ITVX at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve.