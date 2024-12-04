SNP accuses Labour in Scotland of ‘distancing’ itself from Westminster party

The SNP has accused Labour in Scotland of “distancing” itself from the Westminster party over winter fuel allowance cuts.

Stephen Gethins, the SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, asked Scottish Secretary Ian Murray whether his party’s message north of the border is that voters should elect Labour “to stop Labour”.

It comes after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar vowed last month to “reinstate the winter fuel payment for pensioners in Scotland” if his party wins the 2026 Holyrood election.

The Westminster Government shrank the previously universal winter fuel payment scheme across England, Northern Ireland and Wales earlier this year, instead issuing the sums of up to £300 to eligible benefits claimants only.

The SNP-led Scottish Government also introduced means testing for its Pension Age Winter Heating Payment, which it said was a “result” of the decision in London.

It has since promised to reintroduce winter fuel payments for all Scottish pensioners next year.

Mr Gethins told MPs on Wednesday: “The Scottish Government will continue to protect the most vulnerable in society from the excesses of Westminster cuts, where instead of Tory cuts, it will be Labour cuts when it comes to the winter fuel payments.

“So can the Secretary of State tell me, does he agree with the cut to the winter fuel allowance?”

Referring to an uplift in the Barnett consequentials, confirmed in October’s Budget, Mr Murray replied: “There’s 4.9 billion reasons why that question was rubbish.”

Mr Gethins came back: “I have to say, I’m not surprised. There’s huge confusion in the Labour Party about the winter fuel allowance.

“The Scottish Government is doing something about it. The UK Government is not.

“Now, the Secretary of State did not even know the number of pensioners who would be affected by the winter fuel cut.

“Labour are now distancing themselves from Labour, so can he tell me, is the message that his party’s sending out is vote Labour to stop Labour, or should voters just vote for the party that are actually doing something about it?”

Mr Murray said in his response that “the winter fuel payment in Scotland is devolved”.

Conservative shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie had earlier pressed on which sectors will grow following October’s Budget.

Mr Bowie told the Commons: “To grow, you need confidence from business, so let’s just see how that is going because the verdict from Scottish businesses to his Government’s Budget is in.

“From OEUK (Offshore Energies UK): ‘This is a difficult day for the sector’. From Scottish Hospitality: ‘Today’s announcements are a blow to businesses across the country’. From the Scotch Whisky Association: The increase in spirt duty ‘is a hammer blow’. From the NFUS (National Farmers Union of Scotland): the decisions will cause ‘huge difficulties to farming’.

“So, given these responses, if it isn’t from retail, or oil and gas, or hospitality, or food and drink, or financial services, from which sector does he think this mythical growth is going to come?”

Mr Murray told MPs: “Unlike (Mr Bowie), I have actually run my own business. And when you run your own business, what you need is stability, what you need is credibility, what you need is confidence.

“The previous government left this economy in tatters. They crashed the economy. They left business confidence at a record low.

“We’re investing for the future and businesses back that.”