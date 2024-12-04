Shona Robison vows to ‘put people of Scotland first’ in Holyrood Budget

Holyrood’s Finance Secretary has insisted her Budget for the coming year will “put the people of Scotland first” and will lay the “foundations for long-term success” for the country.

Shona Robison spoke out ahead of unveiling her tax and spending plans for 2025-26 to MSPs, claiming these would help tackle the climate emergency as well as delivering on the “people’s priorities”, such as tackling child poverty and improving public services.

The Scottish Finance Secretary said: “Unlike the UK Government’s Budget which treated Scotland like an afterthought, today we will publish a Budget that puts the people of Scotland first.”

She added the Scottish Government had “listened carefully to the needs and priorities of organisations and businesses, and the people of Scotland”, vowing the Budget “will deliver for them by building on the positive change we’ve delivered for Scotland, creating more jobs and putting more money in people’s pockets”.

It comes as the Scottish Government has an additional £3.4 billion to spend in 2025-26, thanks to cash announced by UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her Budget in October – taking the overall settlement to £47.7 billion.

SNP ministers have already confirmed plans to use some funding to restore a universal winter fuel payment for older Scots in 2025-26, with pensioners north of the border to receive at least £100 next winter, though some will receive £300.

Ms Robison, meanwhile, insisted the Budget “delivers progress for Scotland, by Scotland, laying the foundations for long-term success”.

Ahead of her statement to Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon she will visit energy firm Logan Energy in Wallyford, East Lothian, which is currently installing a hydrogen refuelling station for buses in Aberdeen.

Ms Robison pledged the Budget will “invest in measures to tackle the climate emergency in a way that maximises opportunities to create jobs and provide new economic opportunities for businesses and communities”.

The UK Government has been accused of treating Scotland ‘as an afterthought’ in its Budget, delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Ben Birchall/PA)

She added: “Our ambition is for Scotland’s green energy to be central to the decarbonisation of transport and industry at home and abroad, and for our expertise and innovation to be providing climate solutions, like Logan Energy, that are made in Scotland and sold to the world.”

She also stressed First Minister John Swinney’s focus on “delivering on people’s priorities – eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, improving public services like our NHS, and tackling the climate emergency”.

With the SNP in a minority administration at Holyrood, Ms Robison and Mr Swinney need to persuade MSPs from at least one other party to back their Budget when it comes back to Holyrood to be voted on next year.

Labour insisted the Scottish Government must use its record block grant to improve public services such as schools and the NHS.

Party finance spokesman Michael Marra made clear that rather than back a “bad Budget” Labour would vote against the Government and seek to bring about a snap Holyrood election.

Mr Marra’s message to ministers was: “More of the same will not cut it – Labour has delivered record levels of funding for Scotland and the SNP must use it to deliver a genuine change in direction.

“Scottish Labour will fight an election before backing a bad Budget and subjecting Scots to another year of SNP misery.”

The Tories called on the Scottish Government to cut taxes, with previous budgets having increased income tax for higher-earning Scots, leaving them paying more than their counterparts south of the border.

Conservative finance spokesman Craig Hoy argued this year is “a chance for the SNP to set a new direction on tax and spend to deliver growth in the economy”.

He added: “For 17 years, the nationalists have failed Scotland by making people pay more and get less. Bills have increased while hundreds of millions of pounds have been wasted and public services have declined sharply.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison will visit an energy firm ahead of making her Budget statement to MSPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The SNP’s era of high tax, free spending must come to an end. It’s time for a common-sense budget that helps workers and businesses, not another left-wing deal that hammers households.”

The Liberal Democrats, regarded as one of the more likely parties to do a deal with the Scottish Government, have said ministers must axe any spending on independence from their Budget plans for next year.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said on Tuesday his party is “still some considerable distance” from reaching an agreement with the SNP.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens said they would only support a “progressive Budget that delivers for people and planet”.

Party finance spokesman Ross Greer questioned if Mr Swinney’s Government would deliver this “or will his Government move further to the right and cave in to the Liberals’ anti-democratic demand that the Scottish Government no longer even talk about independence”.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Chancellor’s Budget fixed the foundations of the UK economy and delivered change for working people in Scotland, protecting their payslips from higher taxes while delivering more money than ever before for Scotland’s public services.

“People in Scotland would rightly expect the Scottish Government to use its record £47.7 billion settlement to deliver on their priorities, including creating good jobs and making people in Scotland better-off.”