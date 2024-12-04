Robison outlines Scottish Budget with vow it ‘offers hope for future’

Holyrood’s Finance Secretary has said her Budget for the coming year “offers hope for Scotland’s future”.

Speaking as she unveiled her tax and spending plans for 2025-26 to MSPs on Wednesday afternoon, Shona Robison said the Budget shows the Scottish Government understands the pressures people are facing.

She said: “This Budget invests in public services, lifts children out of poverty, acts in the face of the climate emergency, and supports jobs and economic growth.

“It is a Budget filled with hope for Scotland’s future.”

Finance Secretary Shona Robison visited clean energy firm Logan Energy in Edinburgh ahead of her Budget statement (Robert Perry/PA)

The Scottish Government has an additional £3.4 billion to spend in 2025-26 from cash announced by UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her Budget in October, taking the overall settlement to £47.7 billion.

SNP ministers have previously confirmed plans to use some funding to restore a universal winter fuel payment for older Scots in 2025-26, with pensioners north of the border to receive at least £100 next winter, though some will receive £300.

With the SNP in a minority administration at Holyrood, Ms Robison and First Minister John Swinney need to persuade MSPs from at least one other party to back their Budget when it comes back to Holyrood to be voted on next year.