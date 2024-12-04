Man in court charged with murder of daughter and attempted murder of her mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his eight-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of her mother in Co Wexford.

Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi, of Lower William Street in New Ross, Co Wexford, appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Wednesday evening.

The 34-year-old has been charged with the murder of Malika Noor Al Katib and the attempted murder of her mother, Aisha Al Katib.

The schoolgirl died after she suffered stab wounds in the early hours of Monday morning.

Detective Garda Donal Doyle of New Ross Garda Station gave evidence of his arrest and caution to the court.

He said that the accused was arrested shortly after 12.30pm at University Hospital Waterford on Tuesday.

He was subsequently charged with the offences shortly after 5pm on Wednesday at Wexford Garda Station.

The court was told that he made no reply to the charges.

Dressed in dark grey trousers, white top and soft shoes, he covered himself with a blue blanket while sitting in court.

An Arabic interpreter translated the court proceedings to the accused.

The accused’s solicitor Tim Cummins told the court that he has received no instructions to make a bail application.

District Judge Kevin Staunton said bail cannot be granted in the District Court for a charge of murder.

Mr Cummins also made an application for legal aid, saying his client is of no means.

The accused, who was driven into Gorey District Court in a police van, was remanded into custody to appear before Wexford Court on Monday December 9 via videolink.

Judge Staunton directed that the accused receive a psychological evaluation when he arrives into custody.

The schoolgirl was at home in New Ross with her mother when the incident happened on Sunday night.

It is understood that she had attempted to intervene when her mother was attacked.

She was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died from her injuries in the early hours of Monday.